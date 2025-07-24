Rashford 'at home' at Barca after sealing loan from Man United

Marcus Rashford said his new club Barcelona already "feels like home" after the Spanish champions loaned the attacker from Manchester United on Wednesday with a future purchase option.

"Barcelona and Manchester United have reached a deal for the loan of the player Marcus Rashford until June 30, 2026," announced the La Liga champions in a statement.

"The agreement also establishes an option to buy the English forward."

Barcelona are paying around 75 percent of Rashford's £325,000-a-week wage ($435,000) while he is at the club, with the player foregoing the rest, according to Spanish reports.

The 27-year-old England international was out of favour under United coach Ruben Amorim and spent the final months of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa.

"I feel like my choice was easy, it's a family club, something I'm used to from my past. It feels like home so I feel like I've made the right decision," Rashford told reporters.

"I'm just excited to get going and I'm eager to play the first game... it's a special moment for me."

Rashford, who made his United debut in 2015, became an outcast at Old Trafford, with Amorim publically doubting his commitment and desire.

Despite falling out of favour at his boyhood club, Rashford explained he would not criticise the Red Devils.

"The situation with United is that the club is in a period of change and they have been for a while, I don't have anything bad to say about Manchester United," explained Rashford.

"I think it's been an important part of not only my career but just my life. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for them. Football is the same as life and not everything goes as simple as you may have thought.

"This is my next step, my next chapter. I'm fully focused on this and trying to improve myself and help the team win trophies."

Rashford will take the number 14 shirt at Barcelona, formerly worn by Thierry Henry among others.

"To wear this shirt is an honour and I'm ready to do my best," said Rashford.

"The club is built on winning and I'm here to try and add to this history."

'Ready' for anything

In May, Barca coach Hansi Flick said Rashford and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz were "fantastic players" amid transfer links to both, with the club keen to reinforce on the left flank, and also tried to sign Nico Williams.

Last season the Catalans were irresistible in attack, winning a domestic treble, but had little in the way of back up for key wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Rashford could also offer cover for veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who turns 37 in August.

"I'm ready for whatever challenges may come, and I'm going to enjoy the ups and the downs, the positives, the negatives," said Rashford.

"I'm ready for whatever is to come with this club."

Rashford, who came through Manchester United's academy, last played for the Premier League club in December, scoring 138 goals in 426 appearances for the Red Devils.

At Aston Villa he managed four goals in 17 games before a hamstring injury cut his season short in April.

Barcelona had trouble registering signings last season with La Liga, including midfielder Dani Olmo, and according to reports may need to find ways to balance the books before registering Rashford and their first summer arrival, goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

"Regardless of what happens in the next season, I'm not going to regret my decision," said Rashford.

Few British players have joined Barcelona since the 1980s, when Gary Lineker, Steve Archibald and Mark Hughes all played for the club.

Lineker scored 52 goals for Barca during three years at the club and asked if he could emulate the forward, Rashford said "I hope so."

"Of course, it would be good for me to score lots of goals, and be the highest scoring British player to play for Barcelona, but it's more important to me that we win," he added.