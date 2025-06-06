Football
AFP, Madrid
Fri Jun 6, 2025 07:58 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 08:02 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Raphinha wins Liga player of the year as Yamal gets youth prize

Fri Jun 6, 2025 07:58 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 08:02 PM
AFP, Madrid
Fri Jun 6, 2025 07:58 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 08:02 PM

Brazil winger Raphinha has been voted player of the year of Spain's La Liga after Barcelona won the domestic double.

The 28-year-old, in his third season at Barca having joined from Leeds, notched 18 goals and nine assists.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The hard working right-sided winger is a skilled dribbler and assiduous back-tracker.

Barcelona's teenage striker Lamine Yamal won the under-23 award.

Raphinha was on the verge of leaving the Catalan club in the close season but instead new coach Hansi Flick named him captain and offered him an extension until July 2028.

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জাতীয় ঈদগাহ ও বায়তুল মোকাররমে ঈদের জামাত অনুষ্ঠিত

সারাদেশে যথাযথ ধর্মীয় ভাবগাম্ভীর্য এবং আনন্দ-উদ্দীপনার মধ্য দিয়ে উদযাপিত হচ্ছে পবিত্র ঈদুল আজহা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

২০২৬ সালের এপ্রিলের প্রথমার্ধে নির্বাচন: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

১৫ ঘণ্টা আগে