PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for Casimir kick

Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma reacts after being sent off against Le Harve. Photo: Reuters

Paris St Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been suspended for two matches over a high challenge that saw him sent off during Sunday's 2-0 win at Le Havre, the French league's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Italy international was sent off in the 10th minute after his mistimed attempt at a high-footed clearance caught Josue Casimir in the head.

Donnarumma will miss the defending champions' Ligue 1 games against Nantes and Lille over the next two weekends but remains eligible for Wednesday's Champions League game at Dortmund.