Football
Reuters
Thu Dec 7, 2023 03:25 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 03:25 PM

Most Viewed

Football

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for Casimir kick

Reuters
Thu Dec 7, 2023 03:25 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 03:25 PM
Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma reacts after being sent off against Le Harve. Photo: Reuters

Paris St Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been suspended for two matches over a high challenge that saw him sent off during Sunday's 2-0 win at Le Havre, the French league's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Italy international was sent off in the 10th minute after his mistimed attempt at a high-footed clearance caught Josue Casimir in the head.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Donnarumma will miss the defending champions' Ligue 1 games against Nantes and Lille over the next two weekends but remains eligible for Wednesday's Champions League game at Dortmund.

Related topic:
Paris St GermainGianluigi DonnarummaLe HavreLigue 1
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1

3w ago

Mbappe scores twice but PSG slump to first defeat

Nice regain top spot, PSG overtake Monaco

Messi's final game for PSG ends in defeat

Zlatan Ibrahimovic deal close to completion: Manchester United

ঢাকার ভূগর্ভস্থ পানি
|পানিসম্পদ

নিঃশেষের পথে ঢাকার ভূগর্ভস্থ পানি

ঢাকার ভূগর্ভস্থ পানির স্তর দ্রুত নামতে থাকায় পানি সংকট ও ভূমিধসের সম্ভাবনা তৈরি হচ্ছে। এর জন্য পানির বিজ্ঞানসম্মত ব্যবস্থাপনার অভাবকে দায়ী করছেন ভূ-বিজ্ঞানীরা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মেট্রোরেলের টিএসসি ও বিজয় সরণি স্টেশন চালু ১৩ ডিসেম্বর

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X