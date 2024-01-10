Football
AFP, Paris
Wed Jan 10, 2024 09:10 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 09:10 AM

Most Viewed

Football

PSG 'best club for Mbappe', says Al-Khelaifi

AFP, Paris
Wed Jan 10, 2024 09:10 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 09:10 AM
PHOTO: PSG

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Tuesday that he wants Kylian Mbappe to stay in the French capital, claiming PSG is "the best club for him".

Mbappe's contract with the Ligue 1 champions runs out at the end of June and he is free to sign an agreement to join a new club for next season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I'm not going to hide that I want Kylian to stay," Al-Khelaifi told broadcaster RMC.

"The best player in the world is Kylian and the best club for him is Paris."

PSG have yet to win a maiden Champions League title despite spending billions of euros on transfer fees since the arrival of their Qatari owners in 2011.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a possible move to 14-time European champions Real Madrid.

"He has the best training centre in the world, the best coach in the world (Luis Enrique)," said Al-Khelaifi.

"Every year he's sure of playing in the Champions League, we're in the last 16 at least, quarter-finals, even semi-finals or final, we're there with the big clubs."

A source involved in Mbappe's contract negotiations told AFP last week that the France forward had waived bonuses totalling "several tens of millions" of euros in a bid to ease a move away from PSG.

Mbappe signed a contract extension in 2022 which secured him a salary of 72 million euros ($78.7 million) per year, a signing bonus of 150 million euros and a loyalty bonus which rose from 70 million euros in year one to 90 million in year three, according to Le Parisien.

But Al-Khelaifi insisted whether Mbappe stays or not "is not a question of money".

"We have a lot of very important matches, I ask for you to leave Kylian alone, leave him alone."

Mbappe has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Ligue 1 leaders PSG this season.

Related topic:
MbappePSG
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Lee, Mbappe goals help PSG win French Champions Trophy

6d ago

Enrique claims 'perfect' relationship with Mbappe

3w ago

Ancelotti '100 percent' rules out Real signing Mbappe this window

Newcastle United players

Newcastle set for PSG test in Champions League

Mbappe scores twice but PSG slump to first defeat

বঙ্গবন্ধুর স্বদেশ প্রত্যাবর্তন দিবস আজ
|বাংলাদেশ

বঙ্গবন্ধুর স্বদেশ প্রত্যাবর্তন দিবস আজ

‘স্বদেশের মাটি ছুঁয়ে বাংলাদেশের ইতিহাসের নির্মাতা শিশুর মতো আবেগে আকুল হলেন। আনন্দ-বেদনার অশ্রুধারা নামলো তার দু’চোখ বেয়ে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে অনিয়ম: পূর্ণাঙ্গ তদন্ত চায় ইইউ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification