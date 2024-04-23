Police in Federation Cup semis after three seasons

Bangladesh Police players before the start of the match. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh Police FC advanced to the semifinals of the Federation Cup after three seasons with a 3-0 win over three-time champions Sheikh Jamal DC in the third quarterfinal at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj today.

Uzbek duo Javokhir Sokhibov and Azmat Abdullaev and an own goal from Sheikh Jamal's Shokhrukhbek Kholmatov – all in the first half – saw off Sheikh Jamal, who now have been eliminated from the same stage of the tournament for three consecutive seasons.

Despite reaching the semifinals of the Federation Cup in their debut 2019-20 season, Police failed get past the group stage in the three following seasons.

However, the charges of Aristica Cioaba repeated their 2019-20 feat with a stunning performance against the charges of Zulfiker Mahmud Mintu, despite being dominated for possession by the opposition.

The two sides had played out a 2-2 draw in the group stage before coming into the knock-out stage but Police stood tall today, and reaped rewards for executing quick counter attacks.

Sokhibov gave Police a second-minute lead with a back-header on a well-judged free-kick from Mohammad Mithu.

Kholmatov then put the ball into his own net while trying to clear a cross from Edward Morillo in the ninth minute.

With Sheikh Jamal pressing for the reducing the margin, Police goalkeeper Rasel Mahmud foiled a couple of Sheikh Jamal attacks before Abdullaev took the match away from the three-time champions in the 23rd minute with a simple back-heel on a minus from Shahed Mia.

Sheikh Jamal created a few chances but all of those either went narrowly wide of the target or Rasel thwarted to keep Police FC three-goal margin intact.

Police will meet defending champions Mohammedan in the semifinals on May 7.