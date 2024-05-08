‘Self-belief’ steering MSC’s revival, comeback wins

A section of Mohammedan SC supporters during the Federation Cup semifinals fixture between Mohammedan and Police FC at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on May 07, 2024. Photo: BFF

Holders Mohammedan Sporting Club advanced to the Federation Cup final with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Bangladesh Police in the first semifinal in Munshiganj yesterday.

Despite dominating the match from the start, the Black and Whites conceded a 47-minute lead against the run of play, with Uzbek defender Akhrorbek Uktamov slotting a header home at Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium.

The 11-time champions, however, showed their fighting nature once again to mount huge pressure on Police, and the equaliser popped up in the 68th minute through a side volley from Nigerian forward Emmanuel Sunday.

Mohammedan players celebrate after progressing to the final of the Federation Cup 2024, on May 07, 2024. Photo: BFF

Sahariar Emon, afterwards, nodded the winning goal in the 79th minute to take Mohammedan to the second final of the season following the Independence Cup, where they surrendered the lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat to Bashundhara Kings in the final.

Interestingly, Mohammedan have now reached the final of three tournaments in succession after having ended a 10-year wait for a title last season.

Yesterday's comeback victory was not unexpected from Mohammedan. This season, in five Federation Cup outings, they rallied from behind to emerge victorious on four occasions.

Mohammedan, who had undergone an extended lean period prior to the last season, also demonstrated their never-say-die spirit in two matches of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, where they are still unbeaten after 14 league fixtures.

Moreover, the Motijheel-based outfit also came from behind twice to draw against Bangladesh Army and Fortis FC in the group stage of the Independence Cup.

"Since the Federation Cup triumph last season, the players regained self-belief… and the comeback wins have been the outcomes of it. All credit goes to the players who are giving their best on the pitch," head coach Alfaz Ahmed told the Daily Star after the match, on the way back to Dhaka.

"This group of players have been playing together for the last three to four years and, so, they have good understanding among them. Besides, everyone from the coaching staff to the team management is actively involved with the squad, and a strong bond between the players and officials is playing a role behind such performances," said the former national striker, who has been at the helm of Mohammedan since last season.

In the title decider, Mohammedan now await either Kings or Abahani, who will face off next Tuesday.