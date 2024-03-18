Abahani win five on the trot

Title contenders Abahani extended their winning streak to five with a thumping 16-0 win over Victoria SC in the Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Monday

A fifth win on the trot propelled Abahani to the top of the table with 15 points, five more than rivals Usha KC and Mohammedan SC, who played a match less.

Abahani dominated right from the outset, courtesy of a goal fest from Obaidul Hossain Joy, Ashraful Islam and Pushkor Khisha Mimo, as all three netted four goals each, while Hujaifa Hossain scored twice and Farhad Ahmed Shitul and Rakibul Hasan netted one goal apiece.

Victoria, who are yet to register their first points, conceded 51 goals in five defeats which plunged them to the bottom of the 11-team tournament.

In the day's first match, Ajax SC handed a 4-1 defeat to Azad SC to pick up a second victory in four matches. Ajax sit jointly fifth with Bangladesh Police, who have seven points from as many matches.