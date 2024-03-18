More Sports
Sports Reporter
Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:32 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Abahani win five on the trot

Sports Reporter
Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:25 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:32 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Title contenders Abahani extended their winning streak to five with a thumping 16-0 win over Victoria SC in the Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Monday 

A fifth win on the trot propelled Abahani to the top of the table with 15 points, five more than rivals Usha KC and Mohammedan SC, who played a match less.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Abahani dominated right from the outset, courtesy of a goal fest from Obaidul Hossain Joy, Ashraful Islam and Pushkor Khisha Mimo, as all three netted four goals each, while Hujaifa Hossain scored twice and Farhad Ahmed Shitul and Rakibul Hasan netted one goal apiece.

Victoria, who are yet to register their first points, conceded 51 goals in five defeats which plunged them to the bottom of the 11-team tournament.
In the day's first match, Ajax SC handed a 4-1 defeat to Azad SC to pick up a second victory in four matches. Ajax sit jointly fifth with Bangladesh Police, who have seven points from as many matches.   

Related topic:
Premier Division Hockey League 2024Abahani vs Victoria SCMohammedan SCusha kc
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Usha KC's five Pakistani hockey players to get visa

Mariner Youngs Club beat Usha KC to lift Premier Division title

Police finish Bangladesh Premier League in third position

Eyes on big four as hockey league rolls today

1w ago

Abahani sail, MSC fail

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

টাঙ্গাইলে পঞ্চগড় এক্সপ্রেস লাইনচ্যুত, উত্তরবঙ্গের সঙ্গে রেল‌ যোগাযোগ বন্ধ

ট্রেনের এক ব‌গির চার‌টি চাকা লাইনচ‌্যুত হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এত মৃত্যুর শোক সইতে পারছে না শ্রমিক কলোনির বাসিন্দারা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification