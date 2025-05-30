Police to deploy en masse in Paris for Champions League final

Paris will deploy thousands of police officers during the Champions League football final between home favourites Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday, French police said Friday.

"A massive deployment in the capital and its surroundings, with 5,400 personnel mobilised... that's enormous," Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said in an interview with Le Parisien daily.

Many of the officers will be deployed on the French capital's Champs-Elysees avenue and around PSG's home stadium Parc des Princes on the southwestern edge of the city, he said.

The game is the climax to the European season and despite enormous spending, PSG have never won the most glamorous prize in European club football.

This is PSG's only second final since the transformative Qatari takeover of the team from the French capital in 2011.