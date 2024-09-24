Petit softens his stance on Ronaldo’s ego

Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit recently heaped praise on Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, hailing him as "the greatest role model."

Petit acknowledged Ronaldo's exceptional career trajectory, citing his journey from his native club Sporting CP to the pinnacle of world football as an example of unparalleled dedication and ambition.

"Cristiano Ronaldo can be considered the greatest role model in football history when you look at where he came from and where he is today at 39," said Petit in a recent interview.

The Portuguese forward, who has won five Ballon d'Ors, five Champions League titles, and a European Championship, has remained at the top level of football for nearly two decades.

"He came from Sporting and worked step by step to become their star player, and he had the ambition to stay at the very highest level for so long. He had the ambition to break all the records, and he achieved that," said Petit, crediting Ronaldo's success to his immense drive, largely fuelled by what he described as Ronaldo's "big ego."

"He has a big ego, but that ego drove him every single day to be the very best he could. He has set the example for 15 years, and I have huge respect for him," continued Petit, a member of France's 1998 World Cup-winning team.

"In terms of the mental and physical side, what an example Cristiano Ronaldo has set."

From 'oversized' to 'big'

However, Petit's recent admiration of Ronaldo stands in contrast to his remarks during the Portuguese star's tumultuous brief second stint with Manchester United. After Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in United's 2-0 triumph against Tottenham on October 19, 2022 -- an act of defiance towards his coach Erik Ten Hag -- Petit had harsh words for the forward, describing his ego as "oversized" and calling out his disruptive behaviour.

Petit accused Ronaldo of alienating teammates and fans alike, stating, "He tires everyone: the supporters, his teammates. They don't want him anymore in the locker room; he pollutes everyone so much."

"He has had an exceptional career -- when he stops, we will all be unanimous in saying it -- but his behaviour is so individualistic," Petit remarked.

"You know you don't like what's going on with your club, you can't stand your coach Ten Hag anymore, you feel like you are disrespected for what you have done, but your status no longer exists," he had said.

Petit argued that Ronaldo's refusal to acknowledge his diminished role at Manchester United was indefensible, pointing out, "You are no longer the same player, you have been demoted, you have suffered a downgrade, but you do not accept it because your ego is so oversized. Say it real! It can't be defensible."

However contradictory, Petit's remarks capture the delicate balance between ego and excellence, while also reflecting the complex nature of Ronaldo's persona -- a player whose ambition and self-belief have propelled him to greatness but have also, at times, strained relationships with clubs and teammates.