Ronaldo does not rule out possibility of playing alongside Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed an exciting rivalry over the years as the biggest stars playing in two of the biggest teams in the world. Photo: Reuters

It doesn't take an extensive survey to conclude that millions of football fans share at least one common dream -- to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two GOATs of football, play together on the same team.

And as far as Ronaldo is concerned, that dream is not entirely out of reach.

"You never know, time is there. I'm 40 years old, but never say never. Still, it's very difficult," Ronaldo responded to an Argentinian journalist who asked whether he would like to one day share a dressing room with his longtime rival.

The question was asked during a press conference on Saturday, ahead of Portugal's Nations League final against Spain in Munich on Sunday. In response, Ronaldo shared some intriguing thoughts about his feelings for Messi and their relationship.

"You know that I have a lot of affection for Argentina. My wife is Argentine, so how can I not have affection? It's very special. I've even received invitations to play in the Club World Cup with Argentine teams.

"I haven't been to Argentina yet, and I'd really like to visit. I have a lot of affection for Argentinians. I don't support any particular team there, but I do have a lot of affection for Messi."

"It's true that we were rivals for many years, but I've said in interviews before -- we've shared the stage for 15 years. I remember that before... I don't know if he speaks a bit of English now, but Messi didn't speak any English back then. I used to translate for him when they explained what we had to do at gala events," Ronaldo recalled.

Ronaldo, however, ruled out possibility of him featuring in the upcoming Club World Cup.