Football
Reuters
Tue Nov 12, 2024 11:37 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 11:45 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Pele's old club Santos seal return to top flight a year after relegation

Reuters
Tue Nov 12, 2024 11:37 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 11:45 AM
Photo: X

Santos won promotion back to Brazil's Serie A with a 2-0 win over Coritiba on Monday as Pele's former club secured top flight status a year after being relegated for the first time.

Santos, who celebrated their 112th anniversary earlier this year, were relegated in December when they lost 2-1 to Fortaleza in the final round of fixtures.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, goals first-half from Wendel and Romulo Otero on Monday ensured they bounced straight back up and took them to within touching distance of the Serie B title.

"The joy of making history. A source of honour and joy," Brazilian forward Guilherme told ge.globo.

"Truly, a difficult year. The fans deserve it too much, every member of staff at the centre, the board of directors. I'm at a loss for words."

Late Brazilian great Pele helped Santos become one of the most famous clubs in world football, with the coastal city side enjoying a golden era in the 1950s and 1960s that saw them win 10 state and six Brazilian league titles.

In addition to Pele, Santos have produced a host of elite players such as Neymar, former AC Milan forward Robinho and Real Mardrid's Rodrygo.

"It was the most difficult year in the history of this club," midfielder Joao Schmidt said. "A lot of courage ... It's almost mission accomplished, we're looking for the title."

Santos have a five-point lead in Serie B with two games to go.

Related topic:
footballSantosPele
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pep Guardiola

Man City will struggle to overcome injury crisis: Guardiola

1w ago

Borges outdoes Pele with emotional World Cup hattrick

1y ago

Pele 'would have been sad' at state of Brazil team, says son

10m ago

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and I proved Barcelona doubters wrong: Neymar

9y ago

Messi bounced from MLS playoffs but league feels the boost

3h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সেই খাদ্য কর্মকর্তার পদায়ন বাতিল, কক্সবাজার বদলি

খাদ্য মন্ত্রণালয়ের উপ-সচিব মো. আবুল আমিন স্বাক্ষরিত এক প্রজ্ঞাপনে এই আদেশ দেওয়া হয়েছে। এই কর্মকর্তার স্থলে রাঙ্গামাটি জেলা খাদ্য নিয়ন্ত্রক কানিজ জাহান বিন্দুকে ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়া জেলা খাদ্য নিয়ন্ত্রক...

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বেক্সিমকো ফার্মাসিউটিক্যালসে ‘রিসিভার’ নিয়োগের আদেশ স্থগিত

৫৬ মিনিট আগে