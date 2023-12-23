Football
AFP, Milan
Sat Dec 23, 2023 07:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 08:32 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Osimhen extends contract with Napoli till 2026

AFP, Milan
Sat Dec 23, 2023 07:53 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 08:32 PM
Photo: Reuters

Victor Osimhen has signed a contract extension with Napoli until 2026, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

"Victor and Napoli together until 2026," said Napoli on social media, alongside a picture of the Nigerian international striker signing the new deal alongside club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Napoli have not revealed any details of the new contract but Italian media report that a release clause worth between 120 million and 130 million euros ($132 million and $143 million) has been inserted to ensure the club do not lose their star player to Premier League suitors without cashing in.

Osimhen's previous deal would have expired in June 2025 and his renewal has been a major subject of discussion in Italy since Napoli won their first league title in over three decades last season.

He scored 26 league goals as under departed coach Luciano Spalletti, Napoli captivated Europe with thrilling football and were crowned champions for the first time since Diego Maradona was with the club.

In total Osimhen has scored 67 times in 118 appearances since signing from Lille in 2020.

Napoli are however 14 points behind Serie A leaders Inter ahead of their clash at rivals Roma on Sunday night and were dumped out of the Italian Cup by Frosinone midweek.

Related topic:
NapoliViktor Osimhen
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Napoli celebrate title triumph

Spalletti agrees to take over Italy job: press

Real secure top spot after entertaining win over Napoli

3w ago

Mazzarri’s new Napoli reign as Inter, Juve fight for top spot

4w ago

Floundering Napoli's home blues continue with Empoli defeat

বিএনপির অবরোধ
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির সকাল-সন্ধ্যা অবরোধ আজ

গত ২৮ অক্টোবরের পর থেকে এই অবরোধ দলটির দ্বাদশ দফা অবরোধ কর্মসূচি ও ২০ ডিসেম্বর সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে অসহযোগ আন্দোলন ঘোষণার পর প্রথম দফা।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত বাংলাদেশের গণতন্ত্রে বিশ্বাস করে না: রিজভী

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification