Sun May 5, 2024 10:26 AM
Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 10:31 AM

‘Nothing surprises me about Messi’

PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Lionel Messi had an MLS-record six goal contributions, Luis Suarez scored three times and Matias Rojas recorded a brace as Inter Miami thumped the New York Red Bulls 6-2 on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Messi, who was named MLS Player of the Month for the month of April, scored once and added five assists as Miami (7-2-3, 24 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six matches and improved to 6-0-2 in league matches in which Messi has appeared in.

Messi's five assists, which all came in the second half, are a new record for an MLS game and he now has 10 goals and 12 assists in eight league appearances so far this season.

Operating behind Suarez, Messi's passing through the slightest of gaps, taking advantage of his former Barcelona teammate's telepathic understanding of his intentions, was simply too much for the Red Bulls, who came into the game third in the East.

"Obviously what we have seen today surprises people, because you don't see that in football," said Suarez of Messi's five assists.

"But as a teammate and someone who knows him, nothing surprises me about him," added the Uruguayan.
 

