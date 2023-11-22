Football
AFP, Lausanne
Wed Nov 22, 2023 11:56 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:17 AM

Most Viewed

Football

‘No place in football for this kind of violence’ seen at Maracana: Infantino

AFP, Lausanne
Wed Nov 22, 2023 11:56 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:17 AM
Brazilian police clash with fans of Argentina before the start of the match between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on November 21, 2023. Photo: AFP

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said Wednesday there was no place in football for violence after ugly clashes ahead of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

A skirmish between rival fans broke out during the national anthems in a stand behind one of the goals at the Maracana stadium in Rio on Tuesday with Brazilian police confronting Argentina fans.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"There's no place in football for this kind of violence, on or off the pitch," Infantino said on Instagram.

"Players, fans, teams and officials deserve a secure environment," Infantino said.

Tempers had flared in the Maracana stands moments before kick-off, with Brazilian police using batons.

Argentina players including Lionel Messi went towards the disturbances in an attempt to plead for calm. Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez attempted to jump into the seating area at one stage to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.

Messi and the other Argentinian players then returned to their dressing room as the clashes continued, with Messi appearing to say: "We're not playing, we're leaving."

"We went to the locker room because it was a way to calm everything down a little," Messi said. "We went to see how our families and people close to us were doing. And then we came back."

Argentina went on to defeat Brazil 1-0 thanks to a goal from Nicolas Otamendi and sit top of the South American qualifying standings with 15 points from six games.

Brazil's third defeat of qualifying, meanwhile, leaves the five-time world champions in sixth place with seven points from six games.

Related topic:
Maracana Stadiumbrazil Argentina football rivalryFifa president Gianni InfantinoInfantinoMessiLionel Messi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly

1w ago

Messi's 2022 World Cup jerseys to go up for auction

2d ago

FIFA agrees to expand World Cup to 48 teams

Despite Messi early exit, Miami put four past Toronto

China tour for Messi's Miami called off

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সব ধরনের যুদ্ধ ও সংঘাতকে না বলুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, মানবজাতি ও মানবতা রক্ষায় সব ধরনের যুদ্ধ ও সংঘাতকে বিশ্বের দৃঢ়ভাবে না বলতে হবে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের তারিখ পেছানো বিবেচনায় আছে: ইসি আনিছুর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে