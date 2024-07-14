'My story with Real Madrid started before I was born'

Endrick has revealed that his father wanted to name him after a Real Madrid icon - but that his mother blocked it.

The Brazil international will officially join Real Madrid from Palmeiras on July 21, once he turns 18.

Real have completed a €60 million deal to bring the forward to the Bernabeu, of which €35 million was to be paid as a guaranteed sum. That fee has since risen to €46.5 million as a result of add-ons being triggered.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Endrick is expected to be integrated into the Real first team squad once he arrives, given his rapid progress that has seen him become a regular presence in the Brazil national team.

He follows a host of young Brazilian talent in making the move to the Bernabeu, with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao all already at the club.

But he has one difference to all of those names - he was almost named after a Real Madrid legend.

Speaking to Marca last year, Endrick said that his father intended to name him after Alfredo Di Stefano, who was arguably the best player in world football across the 1950s and helped Real to win each of the first five editions of the European Cup.

Di Stefano was born in Argentina. However, he only made six appearances for the national team as he was banned from international football for participating in several friendlies with a Colombia XI, which took place during player strikes in Argentina.

The football icon gained Spanish citizenship in 1956, and scored 23 goals in 31 appearances for the Spain national team once his suspension from international football was lifted by FIFA.

Endrick explained: "Real Madrid are a team I love. I grew up watching Real Madrid idols, and I went looking for more of the history.

"My name was not going to be Endrick, it was going to be Di Stefano. But my mother refused.

"I also looked up to the Brazilians who have played there, like Ronaldo Nazario, Vinicius now, Rodrygo, Eder Militao. As I saw my idols playing there, as I saw the history of Real Madrid, I became even more interested."

He has repeated that claim numerous times, including in a new interview with L'Equipe - but despite this, fans aren't quite convinced.

