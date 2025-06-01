Messi sets another record as Miami hit five past Columbus

Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted two more as Inter Miami warmed up for the Club World Cup in style with a 5-1 win over the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

With his early brace, Messi became Inter Miami's all-time leading MLS goalscorer, netting his 30th and 31st goals to surpass the previous regular-season record of 29 set by fellow Argentine and European legend Gonzalo Higuaín. Notably, Higuaín reached that tally in 67 regular-season appearances, while Messi broke the record in just his 38th game.

Miami will open the new FIFA tournament on June 14 against Egyptian and African champions Al Ahly. After a dip in form, they appear to have rediscovered their rhythm with two straight MLS wins.

A 4-2 victory over Montreal in midweek—with both Messi and Luis Suárez scoring twice—eased pressure on head coach Javier Mascherano, and their renewed confidence was evident from the outset.

Columbus, usually one of MLS's most consistent performers over the past three seasons, were unusually slack at the back and were repeatedly exposed by Messi and company.

Argentine winger Tadeo Allende opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Messi, dropping deep into midfield, lofted a perfectly weighted ball over the top for him to finish confidently.

Just two minutes later, Columbus's Guatemalan goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen—standing in for the injured Patrick Schulte—gifted Miami their second. Hesitating with the ball at his feet, he passed it straight to Messi, who attempted a chip. Though Hagen got a hand to it, the ball looped into the net for 2-0.

Messi made it 3-0 in the 24th minute when Sergio Busquets caught the Crew defence napping and delivered a lofted pass over the top. Messi raced onto it and coolly lobbed the advancing Hagen.

Columbus pulled one back in the 58th minute with a powerful header from Cesar Ruvalcaba, but Miami restored their three-goal advantage just six minutes later. Messi broke through the middle and teed up Telasco Segovia, who then found Suárez on the left. The Uruguayan striker finished clinically into the bottom corner.

Messi was the architect again for the fifth, threading a pass to substitute Fafa Picault, who broke away and finished cleanly to complete the rout.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner now heads off for international duty with Argentina, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. They face Chile away on Thursday and host Colombia on June 10.