Football
Star Sports Desk
Mon May 6, 2024 02:08 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 02:17 PM

Football

Messi pays tribute to Argentina’s World Cup winning coach Menotti

Star Sports Desk
Mon May 6, 2024 02:08 PM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 02:17 PM
Cesar Luis Menotti, Lionel Messi
Cesar Luis Menotti and Lionel Messi. Photo: AFP

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has paid a tribute to the legendary former Argentina coach Cesar Luis Menotti, who passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday.

Menotti led Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 1978 in home soil and coached the national team from 1974 to 1982.

Messi took to Instagram to pay his respects to the legendary figure in Argentine football, saying, "One of the great references of our football has left us. Condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP."

Photo: Instagram

Other than the Argentina national team, Menotti has also coached clubs like Newell's Old Boys, Huracan, Boca, River Plate, Independiente and Rosario in Argentina. He also had an extensive stint as a coach in Europe, managing teams like Sampdoria, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Menotti returned to the Argentine national team set-up as a director in 2019 and helped oversee wins in the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup.

Menotti had handed a 16-year-old Diego Maradona his debut for the national team in 1977, but controversially left him out of the World Cup squad the next year.

