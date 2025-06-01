Jugantor crowned champions in Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football

Daily Jugantor emerged as champions in the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football Tournament after defeating ATN Bangla 2-0 in the final at the Paltan Outer Stadium in Dhaka today.

Saddam Hossain Imran and captain Jyotirmoy Mondol scored the goals for Jugantor in either half to help them win the trophy in the 32-team tournament.

Saddam was named the player-of-the-final while his teammate Mazharul Islam Mithun, with four goals and two assists, was named the player-of-the-tournament.

Runners-up ATN Bangla's Ad Deen Sojeeb finished as the highest goal-scorer with four goals. Champion team's goalkeeper AK Salman was named the best goalkeeper of the competition.

Earlier in the day, Jugantor defeated Dhaka Tribune 2-1 in the first semifinal with Mithun scoring a brace. In the second semifinal, ATN Bangla beat Desh TV 1-0, with Ad Deen scoring the decisive goal.

After the final, former Bangladesh football team captain Imtiaz Sultan Johnny, former BSJA president Monjurul Haque, current BSJA president Arifur Rahman Babu and other dignitaries handed over the prizes.

The country's leading 32 media houses took part in the tournament. The Daily Star got knocked out in the Round of 16.