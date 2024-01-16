Football
Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:19 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 02:28 PM

Most Viewed

Football
FIFA THE BEST AWARDS 2023

Mbappe voted for Messi, Messi picked Haaland

Star Sports Report
Tue Jan 16, 2024 12:19 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 02:28 PM
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe
Former PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

Lionel Messi has been named FIFA's best men's player for the second straight year, edging past Erling Haaland by the narrowest of margins.

Messi and Haaland, were tied on 48 points but the Argentinian was declared the winner over the Norwegian on the basis of having more five-point score votes from captains of national teams.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Every coach and captain of national teams under FIFA voted for three players, awarding five points to their first pick, three to their second and one to their third.

Read more

How Messi won FIFA best player award 2023

Messi voted as the captain of Argentina and the Inter Miami player picked Haaland as his first choice, followed by Kylian Mbappe, who finished third, and fellow countryman Julian Alvarez.

Mbappe, who also voted as the captain of France, named former PSG teammate Messi as his first choice, followed by Haaland and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Haaland couldn't cast a vote as he is not the captain of Norway.

In the coach's category, Messi picked his former Barcelona coach and the current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the first choice, who won in the category, followed by current Barca coach Xavi and Italy coach Luciano Spaletti.

Related topic:
footballLionel MessiFIFA The BestErling HaalandKylian Mbappe
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi not thinking about long-term future after claiming eighth Ballon d'Or

Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best

Australia swat aside India to launch Asian Cup title bid

2d ago

'Sleep is the most important thing in the world'

How Messi won FIFA best player award 2023

2h ago
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

সমর্থনকারীদের এক শতাংশ ভোটও পাননি ১৫৯ স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী

নবম জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন থেকে এ বিধান প্রচলন করা হয়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা আজ শ্রীমঙ্গলে, কাল দেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification