Mbappe agrees deal for Real Madrid transfer: reports

Kylian Mbappe's long-awaited move to Real Madrid has been completed and will soon be announced by the 2023/24 Champions League winners, according to reports.

Mbappe confirmed he would leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract back in May, leaving as the club's all-time record goalscorer. However, his future has been the subject of constant speculation over the past few years as Madrid tried to get a deal over the line.

Los Blancos' incredible squad which downed Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night will now soon be bolstered by the addition of world superstar Mbappe, according to Fabrizio Romano, who declared all documents relating to the transfer have been "signed, sealed and completed".

The Guardian add Madrid hope to make their official announcement on Monday, just two days after their record-extending European triumph.

The La Liga and European champions were keen to wait until the end of the season before making any public statements on the transfer but are now free to do so.

However, they believe they will not be able to present Mbappe at the Bernabeu until mid July due to Euro 2024.

The France captain recently teased his next club would soon be confirmed soon despite not name-checking Madrid during any point in the transfer saga but he is now set to join a star-studded squad led by Carlo Ancelotti that already boasts the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

After full-time on Saturday, Bellingham admitted his excitement at a prospective deal, telling TNT Sports: "If that was to happen, it would be amazing. A player like him, it's the only little thing that maybe we're missing in terms of that clinical nine. If he was to come and give us that, we'd be in a really great place and he would take us to another level."