Football

Mbappe named in Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury

AFP, Madrid
Mon Sep 30, 2024 08:37 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 08:42 PM
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid named Kylian Mbappe in their squad to face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday after he missed one match with a thigh injury.

The French forward was expected to be out until after the upcoming international break but appears to have made a quick recovery.

Mbappe sustained the problem last Tuesday in the La Liga win over Alaves and was unavailable for Sunday's 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti selected Mbappe in his squad on Monday for the trip to France to face Ligue 1 side Lille, where the striker's brother Ethan plays.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included in the squad after suffering a hip muscle injury against Atletico.

