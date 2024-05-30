Football
Sports Reporter
Thu May 30, 2024 01:01 AM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 01:05 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Maria to miss Chinese Taipei ties

Sports Reporter
Thu May 30, 2024 01:01 AM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 01:05 AM
Bangladesh midfielder Maria Manda poses with the SAFF Championship 2022 trophy in Kathmundu. Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh's campaign of two FIFA International friendly matches against Chinese Taipei begins on Friday at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka, but the women in red and green will be without creative midfielder Maria Manda, who sustained an injury during a Women's Football League fixture on Tuesday.

The injury of Maria, who has been a consistent member of the team for a long time, has opened an opportunity for U-19 team's midfielder Munki Akhter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, interim coach Peter James Bulter elevated three more U-19 players -- goalkeeper Yearzan Begum, attackers Mosammat Sagorika, and Sauravi Akanda Prity -- to the senior squad for the first time.

 

"One person is unfortunate but another person gains. It is a great opportunity for the young players to step in and claim their positions. I say complacency is a disease and you need to resume the competitive environment within your group," Butler said about the newcomers of the senior side during a press briefing at the BFF House yesterday.

Asked about the expectation in two matches, the experienced English coach said, "I watched a lot of videos of good players, very disciplined and organised. I want a creditable performance -- that is my first objective -- and bring some stability and consistency in the group, and the drive to get the results."

Captain Sabina Khatun said, "We previously played against strong teams like Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal and Asian Games matches against Vietnam and Japan, gaining a lot of experience. We are also expecting tough matches against Chinese Taipei.

"It is time to play against the strong opponents, without thinking much of the outcomes because the girls will be able to realise their performance and think of how to improve it."

 

Related topic:
Maria MandaBangladesh Women's Football Team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Women’s team to stay at five-star hotel ‘despite BFF’s insolvency’

10m ago

Titu joins women's football team as head coach

10m ago

Salahuddin welcomes investigation following Olympics fiasco

1y ago

Sabina & Co to receive salaries from FIFA fund

1m ago

Tendulkar asks Maria Manda, 'Kemon acho?'

1y ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘অনির্ভরযোগ্য আচরণ’: আ. লীগ সংশ্লিষ্ট ১৪৮ অ্যাকাউন্ট-পেজ সরিয়ে দিল ফেসবুক

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification