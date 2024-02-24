Man Utd suffer first home defeat to Fulham in 21 years

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Fulham's Alex Iwobi. Photo: reuters

Alex Iwobi scored deep in stoppage time as Fulham shocked sub-par Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, the London side's first win at Old Trafford since 2003.

United, who lost for the first time in six league matches, are sixth in the table on 44 points, eight behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Fulham are 12th on 32 points.

Fulham struck first when Calvin Bassey scored in the 65th minute, firing his own rebound into the roof of the net. United defender Harry Maguire equalised in the 89th minute and the home team looked poised to salvage at least a point.

But Iwobi, who earlier squandered two good chances, swept a shot past Andre Onana into the bottom corner of the net in the 97th minute following a counter-attack to leave the home fans shell-shocked.