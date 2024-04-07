Football
Reuters
Sun Apr 7, 2024 10:36 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 10:42 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Liverpool held 2-2 by Man Utd in blow to title hopes

Reuters
Sun Apr 7, 2024 10:36 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 10:42 PM
Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (L) and Liverpool's Scottish defender #26 Andrew Robertson (R) react on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 7, 2024. The game finished 2-2. Photo: AFP

Mohamed Salah scored a late equaliser from a penalty kick as Liverpool escaped Old Trafford with a single point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United to climb to even on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Salah stroked home in the 84th minute for his sixth league goal at Old Trafford, the most of any visiting player in the league's history, overtaking Steven Gerrard's five.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With seven games remaining in the neck-and-neck title race, Liverpool and Arsenal have 71 points with the Gunners leading on goal difference. Holders Manchester City are third on 70 points, while United are sixth.

Luis Diaz got Liverpool on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute when Dominik Szoboszlai swung in a corner that Darwin Nunez headed to the unmarked Colombian who hooked in a volley from close range.

But Bruno Fernandes scored a wild goal -- the United skipper's 50th league goal for the side -- with their first shot on target in the 50th minute when he latched on to a loose Liverpool pass and lobbed the ball from the centre circle past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kobbie Mainoo had the Old Trafford faithful roaring with his rocket from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed into the far top corner in the 67th minute. The 18-year-old sprinted to the corner flag to salute the crowd.

Liverpool were awarded their penalty when Harvey Elliott was taken down in the box.

Related topic:
Manchester United vs LiverpoolPLPremier LeagueEPLLiverpool forward Mohamed SalahBruno FernandesKobbie MainooLuis Diaz
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Brighton post Premier League record profit of £122.8 million

4d ago

Man City face Chelsea in FA Cup semis, Man Utd take on Coventry

2w ago

Newcastle's Tonali charged with alleged breaches of English betting rules

1w ago

Blue cards absent from latest changes by football's lawmakers

Arsenal back on top after easy win at Brighton

15h ago
|রাজনীতি

বান্দরবানে ব্যাংক লুটের ঘটনায় বোঝা গেছে দেশের নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থা কত ভঙ্গুর: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘যখন কোনো কিছু করতে পারে না, বের করতে পারে না, তখন দোষ চাপাতে হয়। তখন জঙ্গি খুঁজে বের করে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদে ফিটনেসবিহীন গাড়ি চলতে পারবে না: আইজিপি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X