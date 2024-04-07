Liverpool held 2-2 by Man Utd in blow to title hopes

Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (L) and Liverpool's Scottish defender #26 Andrew Robertson (R) react on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 7, 2024. The game finished 2-2. Photo: AFP

Mohamed Salah scored a late equaliser from a penalty kick as Liverpool escaped Old Trafford with a single point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United to climb to even on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Salah stroked home in the 84th minute for his sixth league goal at Old Trafford, the most of any visiting player in the league's history, overtaking Steven Gerrard's five.

With seven games remaining in the neck-and-neck title race, Liverpool and Arsenal have 71 points with the Gunners leading on goal difference. Holders Manchester City are third on 70 points, while United are sixth.

Luis Diaz got Liverpool on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute when Dominik Szoboszlai swung in a corner that Darwin Nunez headed to the unmarked Colombian who hooked in a volley from close range.

But Bruno Fernandes scored a wild goal -- the United skipper's 50th league goal for the side -- with their first shot on target in the 50th minute when he latched on to a loose Liverpool pass and lobbed the ball from the centre circle past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kobbie Mainoo had the Old Trafford faithful roaring with his rocket from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed into the far top corner in the 67th minute. The 18-year-old sprinted to the corner flag to salute the crowd.

Liverpool were awarded their penalty when Harvey Elliott was taken down in the box.