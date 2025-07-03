Football
AFP, Munich
Thu Jul 3, 2025 07:57 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Klopp 'heartbroken' by Diogo Jota's death

Thu Jul 3, 2025 07:57 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 08:00 PM
AFP, Munich
Thu Jul 3, 2025 07:57 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 3, 2025 08:00 PM
Photo: AFP

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was "heartbroken" to learn Diogo Jota, who he signed in 2020, had died with his younger brother Andre in a car crash on Thursday.

Diogo Jota, 28, died alongside Andre after their vehicle veered off a motorway in northern Spain before bursting into flames.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Klopp, who is Red Bull's "head of global soccer", persuaded the Liverpool board to pay £45 million ($62 million) for Diogo Jota after he impressed at Wolves.

"This is a moment where I struggle!" Klopp posted on Instagram.

"There must be a bigger purpose! But I can't see it! I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre.

"Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father!

"We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace -- Love."

Diogo Jota was labelled an "exceptional player, exceptional boy," by Klopp early on in the player's spell at Liverpool.

Jota took little time to deliver some return on Liverpool's investment, becoming the first player in the club's history to score in his first four home games.

He was a key part of Klopp's side that won the League Cup and FA Cup in 2021/22, narrowly missing out on the Premier League and Champions League for what would have been an unprecedented quadruple.

Related topic:
Diogo JotaPortugalPLEPLPremier LeagueJurgen KloppDiogo Jota car crash
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arne slots right in as Liverpool soar

5m ago

Ronaldo strikes late to seal Portugal win over Scotland

9m ago

'There's going to be a fire today if I speak'

1y ago

Portugal praise Ronaldo's 'hunger' and 'ambition'

1m ago

City thrash Juventus 5-2 to top group at Club World Cup

1w ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৩ কিশোরকে ৫৬টি গুলি করে হত্যা, আজও বিচারের অপেক্ষায় পরিবার

যুবলীগ নেতাকর্মীরা তাদের মারধর, গুলি করে হত্যা করে

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

বৃষ্টি নিয়ে যা জানাল আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে