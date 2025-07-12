Liverpool to retire Diogo Jota's number 20 shirt

Liverpool are to retire Diogo Jota's number 20 shirt in honour of the Portugal forward who was killed with his brother Andre Silva in a car crash this month.

"After consultation with his wife, Rute, and family, the club can announce the squad number will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels, including LFC Women and Academy," the club announced on Friday.

"I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club's history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual," the club's chief executive Michael Edwards noted.

"Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person," he added.

Liverpool return to action for the first time since the July 3 tragedy at English Championship side Preston in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

A rendition of Liverpool's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" will be played prior to the 1400 GMT kick-off and Preston will lay a wreath in front of the away supporters.

A minute's silence will then be observed, digital tributes displayed on the stadium big screen and on pitchside advertising boards and players from both teams will wear black armbands.

Father of three Jota, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, died alongside his brother after a Lamborghini they were travelling in came off the road and burst into flames in northern Spain.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and a number of first-team players, led by captain Virgil van Dijk, attended Jota's funeral last Saturday.