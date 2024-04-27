Kings march on as Mohammedan stutter

Dorielton Gomes and Robson Robinho -- the two architects of King's victory over Sheikh Jamal -- celebrate. Photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings extended their lead at the top of the Bangladesh Premier League with a 2-0 win over Sheikh Jamal DC as second-placed Mohammedan Sporting Club were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh Police FC on Saturday.

A brace in the first half from Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes gave the defending champions a comfortable victory, taking the team's tally to 34 points from 13 matches, while Sheikh Jamal remained in seventh position with 15 points.

At the Kings Arena, Dorielton's flying volley on a cross from Robson Robinho gave Kings an 18th minute lead before the Brazilian's glancing header on his compatriot's corner in the stoppage time of the first half doubled their cushion.

Mohammedan, meanwhile, dropped points after three consecutive victories in their game against in-form Police at the Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

Mohammedan were, in fact, lucky to escape with a point as they were dominated by Police, who saw a first-half strike from Shah Kazem Kirmanee come off the post.

The result leaves Mohammedan in second position, with 27 points, and Police in fourth position, with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Abahani moved up to fifth position with a 5-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Brothers Union at the Muktijuddho Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi.

Nasiruddin Chowdhury, Riaj Uddin Sagor and David Okwuju scored a goal apiece while Sean Paul Komolafe bagged a brace for the port city outfit.