Kings end Rahmatganj’s unbeaten run

Bashundhara Kings ended Rahmatganj MFS' unbeaten run in the Bangladesh Premier League with a come-from-behind 4-1 win at the Bashundhara Kings Arena today.

The first home win since their solitary-goal defeat to Mohammedan helped Kings consolidate their lead in the 10-team table with 21 points with eight matches, six more than second-placed Mohammedan and eight ahead of third-placed Abahani, who both played one match less than the league leaders.

Before coming into the game, Rahmatganj hogged the limelight for playing out seven successive draws, which included matches against Abahani, Sheikh Russel and Mohammedan. The question was whether the Old-Dhaka outfit could maintain their unbeaten run against the defending champions Kings, who played their home match wearing jerseys bearing names in Bengali font to remember the martyrs of the language movement.

Bashundhara Kings were shocked in the 10th minute as Ghanaian forward Ernest Boateng headed a Sushanta Tripura free-kick home.

After squandering a couple of chances, winger Rakib Hossain levelled the margin with a powerful shot to the far post after being set up by midfielder Masuk Mia Jonny in the 26th minute before Rahmatganj survived from two close calls, with Sushanta and Rajon Halder making goal-line saves after goalkeeper Nayeem was beaten on both occasions.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kings took the lead through a free-kick strike from Miguel Figueira while Kings goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon made a good save at near post in the 71st minute.

Kings kept their dominance to increase the lead three minutes into the sixth-minute of stoppage time, with Dorielton Gomes tapping in from a square-pass from Miguel and then Robson Robinho converted a spot-kick to ensure a big victory for the Kings.

Meanwhile, at the Muktijuddho Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi, Fortis FC beat Bangladesh Police 2-1 to leapfrog to fourth position.

Gambian Pa Omar Babou gave Fortis a 51st-minute lead before Edward Enrique from Venezuela cancelled it in the 80th minute. However, Ukrainian forward Valeri Hryshy restored the lead in the stoppage-time to ensure Fortis' second win in eight matches.