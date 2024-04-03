Juve beat Lazio to put one foot in Italian Cup final

Juventus are heavy favourites to reach the Italian Cup final after beating Lazio 2-0 in Tuesday's semi-final first leg in Turin.

Strike partnership Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic turned jeers to cheers at the Allianz Stadium with brilliant finishes in the 50th and 64th minutes as Juve sprang into life in the second half.

The pair gave Juve a rare win in what has been a difficult period as Massimiliano Allegri's side have fallen from Serie A title contenders to a battle to qualify for the Champions League in just a few weeks.

Tuesday's win was just the second for Juve in 10 matches after being beaten by Lazio in Serie A at the weekend and they were booed off at half-time by frustrated fans.

Juve face Lazio in the second leg in Rome on April 23 and, should they complete an aggregate victory, will play one of Fiorentina or Atalanta in May's final.

Fiorentina host Atalanta in the first leg of their last-four tie on Wednesday evening.

Lazio face local rivals Roma on Saturday as both capital clubs try to secure European football for next season.