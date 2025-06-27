It's all yellow

Brazilian clubs bridge the Europe–South America gap

Fluminense's Rene and Keno celebrate after their FIFA Club World Cup Group F match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on June 25, 2025. Photo: REUTERS

For decades, the FIFA Club World Cup has been viewed largely as a European procession; a stage where the continent's financial and sporting powerhouses have reigned supreme. The 2025 edition seemed destined to follow that script. Yet, as the tournament unfolds on American soil, Brazilian clubs have dramatically rewritten the narrative.

Flamengo, Palmeiras, Botafogo, and Fluminense have emerged as the tournament's surprise protagonists, defying expectations and the prevailing assumption of European dominance.

Together, they've lost just once in 12 group-stage matches.

Flamengo's emphatic 3-1 win over Chelsea in Philadelphia, powered by a sea of black and red fans, sent a clear message. Botafogo stunned the tournament with a 1-0 upset over Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, while Palmeiras dominated their group with strong performances. Meanwhile, Fluminense's resilient 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in Miami yesterday secured their place as group runners-up.

Flamengo's Danilo celebrates scoring their second goal against Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 20, 2025. Photo: REUTERS

"It's not a surprise to us. We know our level," said Fluminense midfielder Nonato. "But now we get to show the world."

This resurgence is the result of a perfect storm of timing, tactical evolution, and sheer determination. European sides arrived drained from exhausting seasons, struggling to adapt to the humid American summer. Brazilian clubs, by contrast, are in peak season rhythm and have taken full advantage.

Across stadiums in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, Brazilian fans have transformed these arenas into carnival grounds.

"The synergy between the team and fans is unbelievable," added Nonato, whose team will face a daunting test against Italian giants Inter Milan -- runners-up in last season's Champions League -- a clash that could define the tournament's new balance of power.

Even European coaches acknowledge the challenge. "Nearly every game for a European team is like an away game," said Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany.

No team embodies this renaissance better than Botafogo. Just four years ago, they battled in Brazil's second division; and tomorrow, they prepare to face Palmeiras in the Round of 16, guaranteeing a Brazilian quarterfinalist.

Botafogo players celebrate after their match against PSG at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on June 19, 2025. Photo: REUTERS

With a heritage rich in legends like Garrincha, Didi, and Jairzinho, Botafogo's rise feels like a revival of Brazil's golden past.

Perhaps most importantly, this club-level surge offers hope for their national team, record five-time world champions.

The Selecao Canarinho ("Canary Squad", after their bright yellow jersey) have not lifted the World Cup since 2002 and have struggled to produce a unified core of stars. But with Carlo Ancelotti now guiding the national side, and forwards like Raphinha and Antony finding form, the winds of change may be blowing strong.