Injury blows ahead of crucial PL matchweek

The Premier League returns this weekend after the final international break of the season, with a headline fixture on the cards as reigning champions Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday.

With 10 games to go, the top-of-the-table tussle at the Etihad Stadium is set to have major consequences on the three-way battle for the title, also involving Liverpool, but apart from the points up for grabs, the trio also have a host of injury blows to worry about.

Pep Guardiola's City will miss defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones as the duo picked up injuries on England duty while key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's groin issue meant he was withdrawn from Belgium's squad to face England. Defender Manuel Akanji was also withdrawn from Switzerland's squad, meaning Guardiola has a few headaches ahead of a game they dare not lose. That leaves Guardiola Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Nathan Ake to choose from for the back line and he may also have to give the likes of Sergio Gomez and Rico Lewis the job to fill in for City's regular starters in defence.

Arsenal, too, have key injuries but unlike City, the Gunners' concerns lie in the attacking side of things as wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were sidelined and will miss the vital clash. Martinelli has missed a handful of games since a foot injury in the first week of March, while Saka withdrew himself from international duty following a thigh injury.

Liverpool should be top by the time City and Arsenal kick-off, although they will be wary of a Brighton side who have proved capable of taking points off the big boys.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains unavailable owing to a thigh issue. Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will both miss the contest, while the Reds will sweat on striker Darwin Nunez's fitness.