‘I have come this far overcoming challenges’

Bangladesh women's national football team's new coach Peter Butler recently benched captain Sabina Khatun in the second match against Chinese Taipei, later saying that he wants to give younger players more chance and use Sabina as an impact player more in future. Does this push the veteran forward towards the end of her international career? In an interview with The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman, Sabina spoke about this issue and the experience of the two matches as well as the upcoming SAFF Women's Championship. The excerpts of the interview are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): Before the FIFA friendly matches against Chinese Taipei, you said that Bangladesh would understand their position in world football playing against such a strong team. What is your assessment after these two matches?

Sabina Khatun (SK): I think the result of the first match would not have been that bad if we played in the formation that we are used to playing. In the second match, the coach realised this and the girls played better.

DS: What have the team learned from the matches?

SK: The experience was that the girls who usually play the first half well also performed well in the second half. So the overall tempo has improved. Another thing that happened was we did not give up fight too early.

DS: How do you evaluate the overall performance?

SK: When two teams play two matches, the lower-ranked side usually put up a better performance in the second match compared to the first. That is what happened when we played against Malaysia last year. We had beaten them 6-0 in the first match but the second one had ended in a draw. We could have drawn the second match against Chinese Taipei had we not conceded the only goal from a silly mistake.

DS: The team played under Paul Smalley, Golam Rabbani Choton and Saiful Bari Titu. What does the new coach, Peter Butler, want from the team and how much expectation have the team fulfilled?

SK: The new coach likes to play different formations. He tries to play high-line defence even though we used to play mid-line defence earlier. Every coach has a different philosophy which we all accept and respect. Every player also wants to present themselves the way the coach desires. The girls are trying to give 120 percent to learn things. I think the coach should talk to the girls to discuss which system they prefer and how they can do better.

DS: How do you evaluate the junior players, especially those who came into the senior fold from the under-19 squad?

SK: As they are coming through different age-level teams where they have already played age-level international matches, they did not perform badly.

DS: Butler said that he wants to create a competitive environment in the camp. How do you see this?

SK: Every coach has told us the same thing. The coaches motivate the girls in different ways. The girls are ready to take the challenge of a competitive environment.

DS: The coach dropped some senior players from the starting eleven of the second match including you. How do you see this?

SK: I think the coach wanted to see new players in the second match and he did it.

DS: Do you think you are heading towards the end of your international career or can Sabina serve the nation for a few more years?

SK: Time will tell. Actually, I have come this far overcoming challenges. In my 14-year career, I have always had to give extra effort. I had to compete against younger players and I always pushed myself to secure my place. I could not have served the nation for so long had I not pushed myself the way I did.

DS: What type of preparation do you think Bangladesh need ahead of October's SAFF Women's Championship?

SK: I think it is really necessary to shift the camp elsewhere (from the BFF dormitory) because too many girls are staying there. A new environment may help the girls focus more on training, similar to the men's training camps. We don't need five-star hotel accommodation, but an open and relaxed environment should be good and it can be either at home or abroad.

DS: Do you believe Bangladesh can defend the title?

SK: Retaining the title depends on our preparation and training. We need to play at least four tough matches – one match each month ahead of the tournament – against superior opponents. Only then can we hope to defend the title.