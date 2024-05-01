How Ayrton Senna inspired Brazil’s fourth star

Formula One superstar Ayrton Senna tragically died 30 years ago today. Here is the story of how he inspired Brazil football to glory at USA 1994.

Brazil were in crisis. They had been a hair's breadth from losing their unique record of going to every FIFA World Cup. They had begun the USA 1994 preliminaries, indeed, with a goalless draw against regional whipping boys Ecuador, before losing a qualifier for the first time in history – at the 32nd attempt – to fellow minnows Bolivia.

Only the nation-shaking, comic-book recall of Romario, and his subsequent heroics in their final game – 'Shortie' scored twice in the last 20 minutes against Uruguay – spared the Seleção incalculable humiliation. "God sent Romario to the Maracana," remarked Carlos Alberto Parreira. The consensus was that Brazil needed some divine intervention to end a 24-year wait for the trophy.

They turned, therefore, not just to a national icon, but to a global god. Ayrton Senna, the three-time Formula One world champion, was as beloved in Brazil as samba music, ice-cold beer and carnival.

The CBF had arranged a friendly against an XI made up of Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux players, as well as an invitee from Swiss side Sion – Assis, the older brother of Ronaldinho Gaucho – at the Parc des Princes. They invited Senna along to kick it off. When the man famed for his yellow, green and blue helmet crashed out of the opening two Grands Prix of the season, enabling Benetton's Michael Schumacher to open up a 20-point lead, they fully expected the uber-competitive Paulista to decline their offer.

Mood wasn't going to dissuade him. Senna was a futebol diehard and patriot nonpareil. What would was that, in the homeland of his arch-enemy Alain Prost, he figured the vehement boos he'd receive would affect the players' morale. After power-persuasion from his good friend, commentator Galvao Bueno, he nevertheless was, just three days after heartbreak in Japan, in the French capital. There, something unimaginable happened as the Williams driver walked on to the turf to initiate a match against a squad including Bixente Lizarazu, David Ginola and George Weah.

"The whole crowd, which was majority French, starting applauding Senna," said Taffarel. "We were in Prost's house! It was unbelievable."

In the dressing room post-match, Senna had words of encouragement and inspiration for the players, with whom he then went for dinner at chic brasserie La Couple.

"It is an experience I will always treasure," Taffarel told FIFA. "Ayrton Senna was an idol for everyone in Brazil. He was a huge patriot, a great sportsman and a great person. We were preparing to attempt to become four-time world champions, and he was attempting to become a four-time world champion at Formula One.

"I couldn't tell you a single thing about the game against Paris Saint-Germain; the only thing I remember is meeting Ayrton Senna! Senna was a really cool, one-of-a-kind guy. He was so charismatic yet so humble. He walked into our hotel – no posing like celebrities do, no security around him, no fuss – and you would have thought he was just a regular guy.

"Funnily enough, he was convinced that one of us – he wasn't sure if it would be him or us – would become four-time world champions. He had some really inspiring words for us. I think the spirit that we had in '94, we got it from Ayrton."

"That was an immortal day for the Seleção," said Rai. "It gave us a huge boost. Ayrton was beloved. He had unique charisma, absurd talent, he was the ultimate competitor, he was such a nice, humble person."

Eleven days later Senna tragically died while leading the San Marino Grand Prix. It sparked unprecedented national devastation. The Brazilian government declared not one day of national mourning – a rare homage bestowed on the most beloved of beloved icons – but three.

"His accident was devastating for the whole of Brazil," said Taffarel. "When he died, we all said, 'Let's go out and win this World Cup for Ayrton Senna.'

"Everybody loved Ayrton," added Bebeto. "It was remarkable. It's hard to even describe how devastated all Brazilians were when he died. We said between us, 'We simply have to win this World Cup and dedicate it to Ayrton."

Brazil went out and did just that, remembering Senna every step of the way. Immediately after winning the final, Dunga and team-mates proudly paraded a banner reading: 'Senna, we accelerated together, the [fourth title] is ours!'

"Ayrton was the symbol of our squad during that World Cup," said Rai. "He inspired us all and we were very happy to pay homage to him with that banner." Taffarel remarked: "He was the one who made us believe. I'm very proud that we won the World Cup for Senna."

"Ayrton meant everything to us," said Bebeto. "We were so desperate to win that World Cup for him. When we did it was an explosion of emotions. I get emotional just thinking about it."