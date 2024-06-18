Brazil have to hit peak before 2026 World Cup, says coach Dorival Jr

Brazilian players celebrate after a first half goal by Rodrygo (not in picture) during the Continental Clasico 2024 international friendly football match between USA and Brazil at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2024. Photo: AFP

Dorival Junior took charge of Brazil earlier this year, halfway between the last FIFA World Cup and the next. With the Copa America just around the corner in the USA, the coach can put his team to the test in a highly competitive environment and set the standard for the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers, where Brazil are currently sixth in the 10-team standings after six games.

The Copa America is, of course, an important competition in its own right and much more than just a preparatory tournament. A good campaign in the States can lift the spirits and confidence of both players and fans.

Brazil only have to look to the example of rivals Argentina, who became continental champions in 2021, ending a trophy drought that had stretched back to 1993, and then went on to win the World Cup the very next year. But on the flip side, a set of poor results could generate a lot more unwanted pressure for A Seleção.

"For Brazil, there's no such thing as a friendly," teenage sensation Endrick told FIFA. "A lot of people say that only the World Cup matters to Brazil, but if we don't win other tournaments, we come in for a lot of criticism. We're going to the USA to win the competition. The World Cup is still a long way away, but if the players go well at the Copa America it's going to help them a lot to stay in the team, though everyone has to show they're worth their place whenever they get the call."

While Dorival has every confidence in his team, he also knows he has to prepare and plan for 2026. "It's a young side but we have two years in which to hit our peak and find our form in the qualifiers," he said in a press conference. "The team is gradually going to mature, take shape and give our young players the chance to shine."

Brazil beat Mexico 3-2 and drew 1-1 with the USA in Copa America warm-up matches recently, with Dorival later stating he is enjoying watching his team develop, while also implying he has yet to settle on a starting XI.

"There are some players who are definitely in and some who aren't, but the main thing is that I'm very confident," said the coach after the draw with the Stars and Stripes. "We've got a big journey ahead of us and it's only natural that you have these ups and downs in games. We're playing with two completely different formations, but the players are already beginning to deliver what we want, even though we've not been working together for long. We've got many more days in front of us and I hope we can step up the quality."

There is still time for Dorival to make adjustments, with Brazil not kicking off their Copa America campaign until 24 June, when they meet Costa Rica. In the lead-up to that tournament opener, he will continue to experiment with different players and tactics, while avoiding a rigid, positional game and continuing the transition towards the style of play he wants to see.

"You might think we play a positional game but that's exactly what I don't want," said Dorival. "I want players to alternate between positions. I want to see a lot of freedom of movement so we can get a lot of guys forward to finish moves. We had that against Mexico, with options on both sides and attacking the space. We're looking for moves that are well thought out, and it's all very positive."

The whole process is taking place without Neymar, who is still recovering from knee surgery. But Brazil are not short on creative talent, with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo around, both of whom are coming into their own for A Seleção. Aside from the individuals, Dorival believes the team as a whole can grow in the weeks ahead, adding: "It's a young side but they've been consistent and will only get better. We're very confident we can have a great Copa America."

Among his brightest young stars, Endrick appears to have a key role to play, not just because of his ability to score decisive goals, as he did in the friendlies against England, Spain and Mexico, but for his versatility and willingness to appear in different positions in attack.

"I want to play," said Endrick. "It doesn't matter if it's on one side, the other, in the box or in the centre of attack. I'll be happy just to be selected. The more jobs I can do, the better for me and the team. We're going to have games where we score early and need to hold on, and others where we'll have to chase the game. So if I know how to do different things, it helps me stay on the pitch longer."