'Hopefully you don't get relegated': Malaysian PM takes a jibe at Man Utd

Malaysia's prime minister has stuck the boot into Manchester United by suggesting they could be relegated next season, having watched the fallen Premier League giants booed off in Kuala Lumpur.

Ruben Amorim's demoralised side suffered an embarrassing 1-0 friendly defeat to a Southeast Asian XI in front of more than 70,000 in the Malaysian capital on Wednesday.

That came after United finished a lowly 15th in the league and failed to lift a trophy, one of their poorest seasons in recent memory.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was in the crowd at Bukit Jalil National Stadium and could not resist a dig afterwards.

"Oh no! Manchester United failed to win a trophy again. Looks like you guys are going to have a 'headache' next season," Anwar wrote on Facebook.

"Hopefully you don't get relegated to the Championship," he added, referring to England's second tier of football.

Amorim's side play the Hong Kong team on Friday in their second and final match of their Asian post-season tour.

The game at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium was yet to sell out on the eve of the friendly.

