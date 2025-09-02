Man United outcast Hojlund joins Napoli on loan, Antony signs for Betis

Napoli have signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Monday, easing the Italian champions' concerns over their lack of depth up front following Romelu Lukaku's injury.

Brazilian winger Antony followed Hojlund out of the Old Trafford door on Monday with Spanish club Real Betis confirming they had agreed a permanent deal for the player.

Lukaku's thigh injury left Lorenzo Lucca, on loan from Udinese, as the sole forward in Antonio Conte's team.

According to media reports, Hojlund's loan deal includes a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanent for 44 million euros ($51.51 million) should Napoli qualify for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old joined United from Atalanta in 2023 for around 70 million pounds but struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, scoring 14 goals from 62 Premier League appearances.

United have spent around 200 million pounds on transfers this summer, strengthening their attack through new signings Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with Hojlund left out of the squad for their last four games.

Hojlund will aim to emulate former United teammate Scott McTominay at Napoli, who wasted no time making his mark after joining last year and finished his debut season as Serie A's Most Valuable Player.

Like Hojlund, Antony never really hit his stride at United having signed from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022.

He spent half of last season on loan at La Liga club Betis, making 17 league appearances.

"Antony now returns to the Verdiblancos, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until 2030," Betis said on Monday.

Antony impressed last season at Betis, scoring nine goals and making six assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.