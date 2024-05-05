Football
Reuters, Manchester
Sun May 5, 2024 01:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 5, 2024 01:00 AM

Football

Haaland nets four as Man City rout Wolves 5-1

Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland in action. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck four times as they remained on course to win a fourth successive Premier League title with a 5-1 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Hours after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola's men responded with a resounding victory that pulled them to within a point of the North Londoners at the top of the standings, but with a game in hand.

Haaland -- who boosted his league scoring lead to 25 with the first four-goal haul of his career -- converted from the penalty spot in the 12th minute and doubled City's lead in the 35th when he headed home at the far post from Rodri's cross.

The 23-year-old Norwegian converted again from the spot just before halftime. Hwang Hee-chan pulled one back for Wolves in the 53rd. But a minute later, Haaland smothered any hopes of a comeback by the visitors with his fourth. Substitute Julian Alvarez completed City's scoring in the 85th.

Related topic:
footballEnglish Premier LeagueErling HaalandManchester CityArsenal
