‘Great opportunity’ for Sabina, Sanjida

The chance to test one's mettle in foreign leagues had been an uncommon occurrence for Bangladeshi sportspersons, particularly women. Two female footballers, however, now have such an opportunity following a frustrating period which was preceded by exceptional success.

Sabina Khatun, Krishna Rani Sarkar, Sanjida Akter, Sirat Jahan Swapna, and Akhi Khatun were offered contracts to play in the Indian Women's League a year after Bangladesh won the SAFF Women's Championship for the first time in late 2022. However, none of them received approval from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) due to the launch of a franchise-based Women's Super League, which ultimately did not materialise.

Nevertheless, in the absence of no domestic competitions in Bangladesh, Indian club authorities have once again turned to two of the five players - captain Sabina and winger Sanjida - for their services in the ongoing Indian Women's Football League.

While Sabina left for her Bengaluru-based club Kickstart yesterday, Sanjida is awaiting completion of her formalities to play for Kolkata-based East Bengal, who appear very interested in Sanjida despite initially rejecting her due to Bangladesh national women's team international commitments.

Striker Krishna, defender Akhi, and forward Swapna would have received calls as well, but while Krishna has been rehabilitating from an injury, Akhiand Swapna quit football last year.

Back in the 1990s, the country's top male footballers like Momen Munna, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, Kaiser Hamid, Rummon Bin Wali Sabbir, Golam Gaus, Rizvi Karim, and Mahbubur Rahman Roxi were regulars in the Kolkata-based football league. but those days are long gone. Mamunul Islam was the last footballer to sign for Atletico de Kolkata for the 2014 Indian Super League but did not play a single match.

Now, the signing of Bangladeshi female footballers by Indian clubs is a positive indication for the country's women's football, as the footballers will have a new platform to compete in the lack of a competitive local league, in addition to financial benefits.

"It is a great opportunity to play in a different environment under a professional approach. The girls will play home-away matches, travelling in different states which our girls don't get to experience at home," said Saiful Bari Titu, national women's team coach.

"The girls will also get the opportunity to gain experience playing with other foreign players in the Indian Women's League," Titu said, further adding that the participation of Sabina and others in Indian [Women's] League will also inspire other players to avail such opportunity in future.

Assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu believes Sabina and Sanjida will be able to justify their reputation in the Indian Women's League.

"In Bangladesh, only two clubs -- Bashundhara Kings and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College team -- competed for the title while Sabina struck a lot of goals in the domestic competitions. So, they can see their standard compared to other players in the Indian league," said Litu.

Litu also feels Sabina and Sanjida may help other players get into other Indian teams in the future, similar to how Sabina took Sumaya Matsushima to the Futsal championship in the Maldives.

However, Saiful Bari Titu stated that football agents play an important part in finding a foreign team for a footballer, and Bangladesh does not have such a system of appointing players' representatives.