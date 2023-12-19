Football
AFP, Madrid
Tue Dec 19, 2023 09:20 AM
Last update on: Tue Dec 19, 2023 09:25 AM

Football

Girona grab back top spot in La Liga

Girona's Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk celebrates with Yan Couto and Savio Moreira after scoring his team's first goal against Deportivo Alaves at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on December 18, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

La Liga's surprise package Girona moved back to the top of the table after sweeping aside Alaves 3-0 on Monday, with Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk scoring twice.

Girona, part-owned by the owners of Manchester City, opened up a two-point lead over Real Madrid after a straightforward victory.

Dovbyk, 26, opened the scoring on 23 minutes and Girona doubled their lead through Portu's angled shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Alaves had little resistance to offer their opponents and when Yan Couto was tripped in the penalty area, Dovbyk stepped up to add a third goal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, his 10th of this Liga campaign.

Girona, who have only lost once all season, travel to Real Betis on Thursday when Alaves host Real.

GironaLa Ligafootball
