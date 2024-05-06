Former Argentina World Cup winning coach Menotti dead at 85

FC Barcelona's Diego Maradona (C) his trainer Cesar Luis Menotti (R) and FC Girondins de Bordeaux Alain Giresse are seen during International football tournament in Bordeaux on August 28, 1983. Argentine former football player Cesar Menotti, Argentina's 1978 World Cup winning coach, died at 85, announced the Argentine Football Association on May 5, 2024. Photo:AFP

Cesar Luis Menotti, who famously coached Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 1978, has died at the age of 85, the country's football federation (AFA) announced Sunday.

"The Argentine Football Association regrets to report with great sadness the death of Cesar Luis Menotti, former world champion coach of Argentina," the AFA said in a statement.

The chain-smoking Menotti managed 11 clubs, some more than once, and two national teams in a coaching career that lasted 37 years.

But he will be best remembered for leading Argentina to the 1978 World Cup played on home soil at a time when the country was ruled by a repressive junta.

Argentine football coach Cesar Luis Menotti, director of national teams, speaks during a press conference in Buenos Aires, on January 25, 2019. Argentine former football player Cesar Menotti, Argentina's 1978 World Cup winning coach, died at 85, announced the Argentine Football Association on May 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

In the final, Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 after extra-time with flamboyant man of the tournament Mario Kempes scoring twice against a Dutch side shorn of Johan Cruyff, who had refused to play in the World Cup.

Menotti opted not to pick 17-year-old phenomenon Diego Maradona, who had made his international debut the year before.