Fri Sep 13, 2024 10:11 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 10:14 AM

Trial over Maradona's death postponed until 2025

Fri Sep 13, 2024 10:11 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 13, 2024 10:14 AM
PHOTO: AFP FILE

 A trial of eight health workers charged with "homicide by negligence" over the death of Diego Maradona has been postponed from October until March, Argentine media reported on Thursday.

A court in San Isidro, a town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, granted the request of three of the eight defendants to postpone for a second time the trial, originally scheduled for June 4 and due to start on Oct. 1.

The process will now begin on March 11, the Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported.

The footballing great, who led Argentina to a second World Cup title in 1986, died aged 60 in November 2020 from heart failure after undergoing brain surgery days earlier.

Among those charged in the death of the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player are his neurosurgeon, psychologist, psychiatrist and nurses, who could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 25 years.

Diego MaradonaArgentinafootball
