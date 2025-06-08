From film to field: Acuna no longer just the kid who played Messi

In the ever-charged world of Argentine football, where myth and memory often blur with reality, few stories feel as cinematic—and as symbolic—as that of Valentino Acuna.

Once playing a young Lionel Messi in a documentary, the 19-year-old prodigy now finds himself training with the real thing, under the same skies and wearing the same colors that Messi has made legendary.

Following Argentina's gritty 1–0 away win over Chile in Santiago, attention now shifts to Colombia. The world champions will face Colombia this Tuesday at the historic Monumental Stadium in the World Cup qualifiers, with Messi set to return to the starting lineup.

But as La Pulga steps back into the spotlight, one of the brightest young stars in Argentine football is already soaking up the experience behind the scenes.

Born in Rosario, like his idol, Acuna's footballing roots trace back to Club Bancario, before joining the youth ranks of Newell's Old Boys—the very club that first nurtured Messi's genius.

By age 4, Acuna was already turning heads. But the real plot twist came when Spanish director Alex de la Iglesia stumbled upon YouTube clips of him dribbling past opponents with a distinctly familiar left foot.

"This kid is the Messi lookalike we were looking for," said de la Iglesia, casting Acuna as Messi's dribbling double in the film—albeit with his face never shown.

In the scenes where young Messi glided across the dusty pitches of Grandoli or danced through defenders in Newell's colors, it was actually Acuna doing the work. He wore the same orange No. 10 shirt, the same intensity in his stride. Now, more than a decade later, he's earning his own stripes.

Now part of Lionel Scaloni's senior national team training camp, Acuna isn't just there to fetch cones or watch from the sidelines. As a sparring partner, he's up close with the full squad, including Messi himself. The pair even shared a photo this week—one that means the world to a kid who once played him on screen and now dreams of playing with him on the pitch.

Acuna's resume is growing rapidly: a goal in Newell's first division during the Apertura Tournament, a key role with the Argentina U-17 team at the World Cup in Indonesia, and now a presence in the circle of champions.