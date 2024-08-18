FIFA fines Bangladesh over stadium security lapse

Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) general secretary Emran Hossain Tushar revealed on Sunday that FIFA recently imposed a fine of 15,000 Swiss Francs [equivalent to Tk 20 lakh] on the BFF over security lapse during Bangladesh's World Cup qualifying match against Australia at the Bashundara Kings Arena on June 6.

Bangladesh were previously fined twice by FIFA – 11,250 Swiss Francs and 1400 Swiss Francs -- during matches against Lebanon and Maldives on Nov 21, 2023 and October 17, 202, both in World Cup qualifying matches at Bashundara Kings Arena.

With the latest fine, the total fine related to spectator activities has risen to Tk 53 lakh. The BFF general secretary, therefore, requested football fans to enjoy international matches by obeying all rules and regulations.