‘Never served pangash’ to women footballers: Kiron debunks social media claims  

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Women's Committee chairman Mahfuza Akhter Kiron has dismissed social media claims that the federation provides substandard diets to women's footballers.

The debate erupted after Bangladesh's U-20 women's team, led by Peter Butler, qualified for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup with wins over hosts Laos and Timor Leste earlier this week. Kiron had earlier revealed that the players were struggling to adjust to local cuisine abroad and had asked for Bangladeshi food -- a remark that sparked questions about their nutrition back home.

For years, strong rumours have persisted that pangash and tilapia -- both low-cost options -- are the primary protein sources on BFF dormitory menus.

Some social media users claimed that players at the BFF dormitory are fed low-cost meals, with the pangash fish -- a fatty catfish known for its affordability -- at the centre of the criticism.

In Bangladesh, pangash is widely used to feed large groups due to its cost-effectiveness, but it has a polarising reputation. While some enjoy its high-fat content, others view it as a low-quality protein option, often snubbing it for other alternatives.

Kiron rejected the allegations outright about the diet.

"We have made diet charts for the players based on a nutritionist's advice. Many say we feed them pangash fish, but the fact is we have never served pangash at the dormitory, not even for a single day. Rui fish, beef, chicken, and mutton are regular items. If they wish, we also serve hilsa and pabda fish," she told reporters at the BFF House on Monday.

She argued that the players' performances on the pitch prove the quality of their diet.

"If the girls were fed pangash regularly, they wouldn't have the energy to play 90 minutes at full rhythm. Are they playing without being fed? Are they playing being fed with pangash fish? No. Why is wrong information being spread?"

Kiron stressed that the federation ensures proper nutrition while the players are in the dormitory, though some physical limitations stem from childhood diets beyond BFF's control.

"We have been trying our level best and seek the government's support for the rest, and we hope the government will support us," she added.