T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jun 20, 2024 10:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 10:19 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

Records Shakib can set in Bangladesh's Australia match

Star Sports Desk
Thu Jun 20, 2024 10:15 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 10:19 PM
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan broke the jinx with the ball when he picked up two wickets in consecutive deliveries to seal the game for his side against Nepal in St. Vincent on Monday after going wicketless in the Tigers' first three matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The 37-year-old came to bowl the last over of the match against Nepal, who needed 22 to win off the last six balls. Nepal had two wickets in hand and Shakib scalped both in his first two balls to seal the victory and end his unexpected drought.

The left-arm spinner will be on a hattrick whenever he comes into bowl against Australia and could become the seventh bowler to achieve the feat in T20 World Cups.

Shakib, who is the only player alongside India's Rohit Sharma to have played all editions of the event since its inception in 2007, is also one wicket away from becoming the first player to take 50 scalps in T20 World Cups. He started the tournament on 47 wickets and took four matches to add two more to his tally. Furthermore, he is two scalps away from becoming only the second player after Tim Southee (164) to reach 150 wickets in the format.

With 2532 runs in the format, if Shakib can reach the 150-wicket mark, he will be the first to take 150 scalps and score 2500 runs in T20Is.

  

