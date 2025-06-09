Doja Cat, J Balvin and Tems headline Club World Cup final halftime show

American rapper Doja Cat, Colombian singer J Balvin and Nigerian singer Tems will headline the Club World Cup final halftime show in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, FIFA said on Monday.

World soccer's ruling body will also work with international education and advocacy organisation Global Citizen and British rock band Coldplay for the show on July 13.

"Final halftime show will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to improve access to quality education," FIFA said.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup runs from June 14-July 13 in the United States. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami face Egypt's Al-Ahly in the opening fixture on June 14 in Miami