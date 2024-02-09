Deschamps ‘happy to go back to Italy’ for Nations League

France coach Didier Deschamps admits he is 'happy to go back to Italy' for the Nations League after his experience at Juventus.

The Azzurri were placed in the toughest group of the draw, as they will face France, Belgium and Israel from September 2024.

"All the League A teams are strong, so there were bound to be four high-quality groups," said Deschamps at the ceremony in Paris.

"Personally, I am happy to go back to Italy to face the Azzurri. These are going to be high-level games for all involved."

Deschamps spent much of his career in the Peninsula with Juventus, first as a midfielder from 1994 to 1999, then as a coach in the 2006-07 season in Serie B.

"It is a tough group, but it will be tough for everyone. This competition also comes after the European Championship in Germany and until then all the coaches will be focused on preparing for that.

"A new tournament begins in September and there is always the ambition to go all the way."