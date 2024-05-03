City's Foden and Khadija Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards

Football
Manchester City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named the Football Writers' Association's men's player of the year, while City forward Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw won the women's award, it was announced on Friday.

England international Foden, 23, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, including his goal in their Club World Cup final victory, won 42% of the vote, ahead of Arsenal's Declan Rice and his City team mate Rodri.

"I'm immensely proud to have won this award. Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies," Foden said.

City won both awards for the second time in five years, with Jamaica international Shaw taking the women's award after a season in which she became the club's all-time leading women's scorer.

Shaw, whose season ended prematurely last week with a foot injury, is the Women's Super League top scorer with 21 goals, and won the vote ahead of Chelsea's Lauren James, and City's Alex Greenwood.

Foden and Shaw will receive their awards at a ceremony on May 16.

Foden's City are second in the Premier League, one point behind Arsenal and with a game in hand, while Shaw's side are top of the WSL, with a six-point lead over Chelsea, who have played one game less.

