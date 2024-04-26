Foden says Man City face 'six finals' in bid for league and FA Cup glory

Football
Manchester City's English midfielder #47 Phil Foden celebrates scoring the team's third goal, his second, during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on April 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Phil Foden is relishing "six more finals" after helping keep Manchester City in control of the Premier League title race by reaching the landmark of 50 top-flight goals.

The England midfielder hit his half-century with the first of his two strikes in Thursday's 4-0 hammering of Brighton, which lifted City into second spot, one point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's side continue their quest to become champions for an unprecedented fourth consecutive season at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday and then face Wolves, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham before a second successive FA Cup final against Manchester United.

"It's a great milestone to reach," Foden told City's website. "I'm really delighted at the moment with the position I'm playing and I keep finding the back of the net for the team.

"I want to keep trying to do that because when I find the net we seem to go and win games.

"I'm delighted with the way I'm playing and there are six matches left, so six more finals to go and I just want to keep trying to help the team."

Foden fired home a deflected free-kick to add to Kevin De Bruyne's fine diving header at Brighton and then produced a clinical first-time finish before Julian Alvarez completed the scoring in the second period.

The 23-year-old feels City's past achievements will help calm nerves in a tense run-in.

"I wouldn't say it's an advantage but I feel it makes us a lot calmer," he said.

"We've done it before, we have all the experience in the world. I think that's a little bit of a positive that we don't really feel the nerves."

Foden now has 24 goals for the season in all competitions.

Top scorer Erling Haaland is a doubt for the weekend visit to the City Ground after missing his side's past two games due to a muscle issue.

City have on average picked up more points, scored more goals and conceded fewer without the Norway striker this season but manager Guardiola is eager for Haaland to be available.

"I prefer to have Erling at my disposal than not to have him," said the City boss.

"I spoke with him (on Wednesday) and he told me he feels better. He feels better but I don't know (if he will be ready to return)."

