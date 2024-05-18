Football
Reuters
Sat May 18, 2024 05:07 PM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 05:10 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Foden voted Premier League player of the season

Reuters
Sat May 18, 2024 05:07 PM Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 05:10 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Phil Foden has been voted the Premier League's player of the season, the league announced on Saturday after the 23-year-old had the best campaign of his career to help put Manchester City within reach of their fourth consecutive league title.

Foden has scored 17 goals and grabbed eight assists in 34 league games this season playing centrally as well as on the wing when needed. He has 25 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Heading into the final day of the season, City are two points ahead of Arsenal and should Pep Guardiola's side lift the title, Foden will become the youngest player ever to have won six Premier League trophies.

"I am extremely proud," Foden said. "It is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons."

"I've been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season."

Foden topped an eight-man shortlist which also included Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins.

City players have now won the award five years in a row as Foden joins Ruben Dias, Haaland and two-time winner Kevin De Bruyne in winning the prize.

The last player not from City to win the award was Liverpool's Van Dijk in the 2018-19 season.

England international Foden also won the Football Writers' Association's player of the year award earlier this month.

Related topic:
Phil FodenEnglish Premier LeagueManchester City
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Foden double inspires Man City to derby day fightback over Man Utd

2m ago
Julian Alvarez

Man City close in on Premier League title, Burnley relegated

6d ago

City's Foden and Khadija Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards

2w ago

Tevez quits as Independiente coach

16h ago

Rejuvenated Liverpool dent Tottenham's Champions League push

1w ago
মেসেজিং অ্যাপ
|অর্থনীতি

দেশি নয়, বিদেশি মেসেজিং অ্যাপেই ভরসা

দেশে মোবাইলে আর্থিক সেবা দেওয়া প্রতিষ্ঠানের পাশাপাশি প্রায় সব ব্যাংকের ডিজিটাল সেবা জনপ্রিয়তা পেলেও সরকারি বা বেসরকারি প্রতিষ্ঠানের তৈরি মেসেজিং অ্যাপগুলোর ক্ষেত্রে একই কথা বলা যায় না।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

র‍্যাব হেফাজতে নারী আসামির মৃত্যু: পরিবারের দাবি নির্যাতন, র‍্যাব বলছে ‘হৃদরোগে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification